Mack-Cali Realty (CLI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Mack-Cali Realty has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.12-0.15 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 53.81%. On average, analysts expect Mack-Cali Realty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mack-Cali Realty stock opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.88. Mack-Cali Realty has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 442,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.51 per share, with a total value of $6,413,420.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,107,963 shares of company stock worth $17,006,256. Corporate insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Mack-Cali Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mack-Cali Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

