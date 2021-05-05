Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Holdings Cut by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,415 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.14% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 34.6% during the first quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 232,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 59,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,866,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,252,000 after buying an additional 70,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mack-Cali Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,881,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Mack-Cali Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 200,000 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,686 shares in the company, valued at $142,971.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,107,963 shares of company stock worth $17,006,256. Company insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLI opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average is $13.88. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. Equities analysts predict that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

