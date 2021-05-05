Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) Insider Justin Nuich Buys 37,166 Shares

Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) insider Justin Nuich bought 37,166 shares of Mader Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.96 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,679.36 ($25,485.26).

Justin Nuich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Justin Nuich bought 54,615 shares of Mader Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.90 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,262.73 ($35,187.66).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Mader Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.

Mader Group Company Profile

Mader Group Limited, a contracting company, provides specialized contract labor for maintenance and support of mobile and fixed plant equipment in the resources sector in Australia and internationally. It offers auto and HV electricians, drill support team, clean team, rapid response teams, rostered support, shutdown teams, specialized tool hire, training and mentoring, and diggers support teams, as well as labor for component exchange, boilermaker and line boring, field support, fixed plant support, trade upgrade program, rail maintenance, and workshops.

