Maincoin Price Reaches $0.0054 on Top Exchanges (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Maincoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maincoin has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $32,724.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maincoin has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00083810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00068175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $475.99 or 0.00830947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.00100714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,387.87 or 0.09405633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

About Maincoin

MNC is a coin. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @maincoin_M and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Buying and Selling Maincoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

