Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

Malibu Boats stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.90. 3,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,883. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.69.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

In other news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $2,110,933.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $593,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,415. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.