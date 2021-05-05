Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires 6,498 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $13,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 532.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $65.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average is $53.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.