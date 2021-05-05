Manning & Napier Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

NYSE DEO opened at $179.76 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $127.12 and a 1-year high of $183.73. The company has a market capitalization of $105.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

