Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 7,006 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,006 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $8,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Terry L. Blaker lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.9% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 95,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $1,245,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day moving average of $47.67.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $4,143,810.00. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,678 shares of company stock worth $6,255,814. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

