Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $7.58 Million Stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,467 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $7,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 689.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHM opened at $49.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.72. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $50.08.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

