ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $60.00. The stock had previously closed at $86.10, but opened at $81.73. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock. ManTech International shares last traded at $80.13, with a volume of 3,851 shares trading hands.

MANT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ManTech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ManTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.10.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.23%.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

