Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is a life sciences company providing products for the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines and support research on human diseases. The company offer products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis, bioprocess impurity detection and analysis, protein labeling and detection to biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics and cell and gene therapy companies. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO, Calif. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

MRVI stock opened at $36.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.79. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $40.24.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.48 million. Analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 13.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

