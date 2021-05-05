Markel Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $55.00 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Markel in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $55.00 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $53.00. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Markel’s Q1 2022 earnings at $14.75 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $14.78 EPS.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist raised their price target on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,144.00.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,181.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,168.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1,063.97. Markel has a 52-week low of $761.06 and a 52-week high of $1,218.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,199.36, for a total value of $1,799,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,352 shares in the company, valued at $105,965,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,126 shares of company stock worth $4,937,991 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 60.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Markel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Markel by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Markel by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.