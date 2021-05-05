Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) VP Kenneth G. Cole Sells 32,094 Shares

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,370.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MAS traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.52. The stock had a trading volume of 722,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,897. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a one year low of $38.98 and a one year high of $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Masco by 229.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

