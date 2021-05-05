Matryx (MTX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20,894.00

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded 35.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 5th. Matryx has a market cap of $8.50 million and approximately $20,894.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matryx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000638 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Matryx has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00086252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00019098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00068080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $480.12 or 0.00837832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00101884 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,397.88 or 0.09419598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About Matryx

Matryx is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 coins and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 coins. Matryx’s official website is matryx.ai. Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

Matryx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matryx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matryx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matryx using one of the exchanges listed above.

