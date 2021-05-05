MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

MXL traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,722. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $44.05.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Curtis Ling sold 14,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $546,952.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 979,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,013,919.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $346,420.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,743,249.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,895 shares of company stock worth $4,032,646 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth about $41,691,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth about $25,934,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 932.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 583,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after buying an additional 526,848 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,543,000 after buying an additional 432,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 738.0% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 377,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after buying an additional 332,110 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

