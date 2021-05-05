McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $743.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) will announce $743.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for McAfee’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $739.50 million and the highest is $748.36 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McAfee will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McAfee currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McAfee in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 1st quarter valued at $2,007,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of McAfee in the 1st quarter valued at $2,181,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in McAfee in the 1st quarter worth $2,192,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McAfee during the 1st quarter worth about $441,000.

NASDAQ MCFE traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.27. 3,052,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,706. McAfee has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $26.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

