McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.55

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.55 and traded as high as C$0.66. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.92, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of C$18.35 million and a P/E ratio of -8.25.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.37 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About McCoy Global (TSE:MCB)

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

