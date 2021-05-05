Medifirst Solutions, Inc (OTCMKTS:MFST) Short Interest Update

Medifirst Solutions, Inc (OTCMKTS:MFST) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,400 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the March 31st total of 201,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,253,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MFST stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 17,225,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,911,008. Medifirst Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

About Medifirst Solutions

Medifirst Solutions, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on developing products within the healthcare market for consumer and professional applications. It develops a hand-held mobile laser system, The Time Machine Series lasers to treat temporary relief of minor muscle and joint pains, stiffness, minor arthritis pain, muscle spasms, temporary increase in local blood circulation, and temporary relaxation of muscles.

