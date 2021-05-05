Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,947 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MDT traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.93. 124,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,654,707. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $171.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.30.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

