Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 20,482 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 7,475.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,482 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $78,229,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $606,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 22.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,149,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,020,000 after purchasing an additional 582,960 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,566,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,718,000 after buying an additional 309,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Shares of ARW stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.57. The company had a trading volume of 910 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,133. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.15 and a 52 week high of $119.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

In other news, CMO Wei Victor Alejandro Gao sold 8,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $891,689.64. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 26,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $2,720,142.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,201.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.