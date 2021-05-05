Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 62,363 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 441.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 62,363 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.2% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $22,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $114,650.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,695,101 shares of company stock valued at $489,198,649. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $318.82. 259,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,618,230. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.89. The company has a market cap of $907.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.69 and a 1-year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.11.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

