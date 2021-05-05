Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $13,743,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,335 shares of company stock valued at $19,552,504 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.08. The stock had a trading volume of 197,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,296,208. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.74. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $328.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.