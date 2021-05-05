Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 432.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,713 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 63.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 372,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,725,000 after acquiring an additional 32,746 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 46,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $654,066.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,605.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,003 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,339 in the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.93.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.22. 11,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,755,743. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $66.23 and a 52 week high of $98.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 73.99, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

