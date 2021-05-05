Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 97.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 48,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.92. 111,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,657,092. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.50. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $198.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

