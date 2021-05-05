Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1,814.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,561 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,599 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $261,203,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,419,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,306,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,558,000 after acquiring an additional 524,280 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $228,950,000 after purchasing an additional 471,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,555 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $71,904,000 after buying an additional 371,250 shares during the period. 76.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Best Buy news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $122,762.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,821 shares of company stock worth $4,923,594 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.75. 12,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,638,853. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.59 and a twelve month high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.93 and its 200-day moving average is $112.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBY. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.05.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

