Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 33,001 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 6,600.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,001 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of ManpowerGroup worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,704.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.67. 621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,748. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.12 and a 12 month high of $124.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 83.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.76.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAN. TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

