Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company. It provides multi-family housing and health care facility financing, mortgage warehousing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and traditional community banking services, through its subsidiaries. Merchants Bancorp is based in Carmel, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.12. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.10. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.33 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 31.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick D. O’brien bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Shane bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,200. 43.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

