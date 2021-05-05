Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $74.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $94.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.40% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $70.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.43. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $59.88 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $54,970.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,279 shares in the company, valued at $712,540.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $93,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,096,216.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $1,505,489. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,976,000 after acquiring an additional 715,569 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,249,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,157,000 after purchasing an additional 487,709 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,526,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,471,000 after purchasing an additional 85,340 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,515,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,753,000 after buying an additional 572,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,540,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,669,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

