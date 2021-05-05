Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.18% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Meritor alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. Meritor has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.34. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.19.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meritor will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meritor news, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $3,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,354,308.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,582,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,813,000 after acquiring an additional 116,730 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meritor by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 23,289 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meritor by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 584,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after buying an additional 245,148 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.