Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 550,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,646 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,219,000. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MACK opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, Director Eric Andersen acquired 23,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $143,191.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary L. Crocker bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $26,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 82,556 shares of company stock worth $534,616. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

