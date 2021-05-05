Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$56.50.

MX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$62.50 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Methanex to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of MX traded up C$0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$47.75. The stock had a trading volume of 147,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$49.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.76. Methanex has a 1-year low of C$17.85 and a 1-year high of C$62.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently -5.87%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

