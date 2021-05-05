Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €9.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Metro (ETR:B4B3) received a €9.00 ($10.59) target price from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 16.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) price objective on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) price target on Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Metro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €8.64 ($10.16).

ETR B4B3 opened at €10.80 ($12.71) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 million and a P/E ratio of 6.56. Metro has a 1-year low of €8.04 ($9.46) and a 1-year high of €13.00 ($15.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.22, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.37.

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

