Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Short Interest Update

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the March 31st total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of MCB stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.01. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Metropolitan Bank has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $63.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.63. The firm has a market cap of $525.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Robert C. Patent sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $50,680.00. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 4,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $233,289.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,294 shares of company stock worth $783,685. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $2,299,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,690,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. 55.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

