Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank(R), The Entrepreneurial Bank. The company is a chartered commercial bank which provides deposits, small business lending, trade finance, cash management solutions, speciality markets, personal checking, savings, electronic banking and prepaid cards. It operates primarily in Manhattan, Boro Park, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is headquartered in New York City. “

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $62.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $518.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.63. Metropolitan Bank has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $63.96.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.36 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 22.33%. On average, analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 4,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $233,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey Gutman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,294 shares of company stock valued at $783,685 in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 538.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Metropolitan Bank (MCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.