Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.65 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $937.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International to post $25 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,281.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,217.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,161.03. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $661.32 and a 12-month high of $1,339.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,002.89.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total value of $7,213,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,979,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 878 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,192.01, for a total value of $1,046,584.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,622.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

