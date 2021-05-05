Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $423.32

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 423.32 ($5.53) and traded as high as GBX 526.40 ($6.88). Micro Focus International shares last traded at GBX 490 ($6.40), with a volume of 1,233,754 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Micro Focus International from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Micro Focus International from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 384.17 ($5.02).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 524.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 423.32. The company has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

Micro Focus International Company Profile (LON:MCRO)

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

