Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,335 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.5% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Microsoft by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 8,400 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 104,755 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,299,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 40,624 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 93,873 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $247.79 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $175.68 and a 52-week high of $263.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.15.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

