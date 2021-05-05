Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $286.15.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $247.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.20. Microsoft has a one year low of $175.68 and a one year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

