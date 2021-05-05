MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.98. MidWestOne Financial Group reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.54. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of MOFG stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $31.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,434. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.79. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $33.68. The company has a market capitalization of $507.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $61,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOFG. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,556,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,615 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 162,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 78,581 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 258,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 61,547 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,432,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,090,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,720,000 after acquiring an additional 57,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

