MimbleWimbleCoin Market Capitalization Hits $125.84 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $11.73 or 0.00020577 BTC on popular exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $125.84 million and approximately $2,685.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.23 or 0.00691684 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006542 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,345.85 or 0.02361321 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000598 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,729,558 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

