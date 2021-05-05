MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.66

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.66 and traded as high as $3.01. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 42,962 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $60.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.64.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 21.96%.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a yield of 8.87%. This is a positive change from MIND C.T.I.’s previous annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MIND C.T.I. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,334 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.53% of MIND C.T.I. worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 17.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNDO)

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

