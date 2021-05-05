Minot Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $292.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,297. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.52 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $283.97 and its 200 day moving average is $276.64.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

