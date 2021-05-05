Minot Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $374.87. 49,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,152,749. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $263.96 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.38 billion, a PE ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $374.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.45.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In related news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 339,529 shares of company stock valued at $116,725,147. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.26.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

