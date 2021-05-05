Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,803 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vroom were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRM. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,937,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Vroom by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599,391 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,071,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,994 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the fourth quarter worth $35,197,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the fourth quarter worth $28,501,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.37. 16,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,055. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.58. Vroom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.20 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vroom news, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 43,750 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $1,972,687.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 89,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,917.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Valkin sold 582,973 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $21,878,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,568,377 shares of company stock worth $59,031,312 over the last three months.

VRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.21.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

