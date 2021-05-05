Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 20,966 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 799,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,966 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $25,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.04. 31,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,163. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average of $31.25. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

