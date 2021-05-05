Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Argus raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.92. 121,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,806,852. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.53. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.85 and a 1-year high of $215.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $186.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

