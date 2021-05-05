Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 3,486 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,061,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,787,000 after buying an additional 242,961 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 953,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,661,000 after buying an additional 224,934 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,440,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,224,000 after acquiring an additional 166,658 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $269.26. 31,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,346. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $176.60 and a twelve month high of $278.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.20.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.