Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $5.13 Million Stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF were worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LGLV. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

LGLV traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.92. 122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,326. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $133.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.49.

