Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.55. 75,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,511. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.53. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $107.08 and a 12-month high of $154.58.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

