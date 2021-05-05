Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 33,976 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,976 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of IGSB stock remained flat at $$54.76 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 15,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,732. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.95.

